History Tree

Every year Paula Wallis – from Vancouver, BC – hosts a WorldWideMinute photo shoot with an optional theme. The photo was to be taken at 5:47pm your local time today. You then post your result on Facebook and any other social media site you want to. It is a public venue, so everyone can sign into Facebook and go to 'Worldwide Minute 2021' to see the photos. If you haven't done so in the past think about joining it in 2022. This is the photo I submitted:

HISTORY TREE — When our 250+ year old White Oak died, the mayor had a chainsaw sculptor carve in some history of Buena Vista Township. The tree is in our section – Richland – of the township in Sawmill Park. Buena Vista Township, Richland section, New Jersey, USA