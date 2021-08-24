Sign up
Photo 2571
Philadelphia – On the way to Penn Medicine
Once a year I go into Penn Medicine for an Amyloid PET scan that is part of an aging study. The results pf the study will help future generations age in better health.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
0
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
365
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
24th August 2021 3:01pm
Tags
skyline
,
philadelphia
,
pa
