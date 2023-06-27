Previous
Little & Big by hjbenson
Photo 3176

Little & Big

The eagle saw me with the camera and started to fly away.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome
June 28th, 2023  
*lynn ace
great photos ... wonderful clarity, especially of the eagles
June 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabalous
June 28th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Super composition of bird shots
June 28th, 2023  
