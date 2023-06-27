Sign up
Previous
Photo 3176
Little & Big
The eagle saw me with the camera and started to fly away.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
4
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3861
photos
63
followers
88
following
870% complete
View this month »
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
27th June 2023 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
,
seaside
,
eagle
,
oregon
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome
June 28th, 2023
*lynn
ace
great photos ... wonderful clarity, especially of the eagles
June 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabalous
June 28th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Super composition of bird shots
June 28th, 2023
