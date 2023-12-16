Previous
Red Seasonal Berries by hjbenson
Photo 3274

Red Seasonal Berries

16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
So pretty. They are very vibrantly red.
December 17th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with beautiful colors.
December 17th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Red berries are always beautiful
December 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise