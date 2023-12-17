Previous
Model Railroad by hjbenson
Photo 3275

Model Railroad

The model railroad club at Shannondell had an open house. This is about 1/8 of their display
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, it is very impressive looking.
December 18th, 2023  
Peter Dulis
I like it
I like it
December 18th, 2023  
