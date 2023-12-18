Previous
Another Seasonal Shelve Display by hjbenson
Photo 3276

Another Seasonal Shelve Display

18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
897% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful display
December 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise