Previous
Photo 3309
Frozen Pond
With the second snow came days were the temperature did not get above freezing.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
0
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3309
Views
1
365
Canon EOS R6m2
20th January 2024 2:58pm
Tags
ice
,
trees
,
chairs
,
pond
,
pa
,
shannondell
