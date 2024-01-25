Sign up
Previous
Photo 3314
Snowman Shelf
The snow outside has all melted; maybe we will receive some more in February.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
2
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4000
photos
61
followers
90
following
907% complete
View this month »
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
25th January 2024 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snowmen
,
pa
,
shannondell
Beverley
ace
This is a lovely cheery shelf! Love the snow globe.
January 26th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Cute collection!
January 26th, 2024
