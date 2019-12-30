Previous
Next
Turning Around by homeschoolmom
Photo 2244

Turning Around

We had to wait for another cruise ship to back out of the dock and turn around, before we could leave port.
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
615% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
January 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise