Photo 2244
Turning Around
We had to wait for another cruise ship to back out of the dock and turn around, before we could leave port.
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
8813
photos
154
followers
211
following
615% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Taken
29th December 2019 6:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
orange
,
evening
,
cruise
,
carnivalcruise
,
caribbeansea
,
nassaubahamas
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 2nd, 2020
