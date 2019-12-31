Sign up
Photo 2245
Sun Sets on Another Year!
The sun setting over Nassau, Bahamas, Sunday, as we left port. I thought this was appropriate for the end of the year.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
8813
photos
154
followers
211
following
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
orange
,
evening
,
cruise
,
carnivalcruise
,
nassaubahamas
