Photo 2288
Time to go in for a nap!
My husband and boys pulled out the fire pit tonight. Poor Seamus, he was really confused by us being outside instead of inside where he can nap on the couch. He looked so sleepy. He's stretched out on the couch sound asleep at the moment.
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Tags
night
,
dog
,
outside
,
pet
,
cuddly
,
confused
,
naptime
