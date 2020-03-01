Previous
Time to go in for a nap! by homeschoolmom
Photo 2288

My husband and boys pulled out the fire pit tonight. Poor Seamus, he was really confused by us being outside instead of inside where he can nap on the couch. He looked so sleepy. He's stretched out on the couch sound asleep at the moment.
