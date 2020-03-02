Previous
Red Nikon by homeschoolmom
Photo 2289

Red Nikon

I was originally going to use this as my red for today's Rainbow shot, but I went with my other red shot instead. No idea why my old camera thinks today is March 3, guess I should fix that.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
bkb in the city
Nice shot
March 3rd, 2020  
