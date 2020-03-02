Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2289
Red Nikon
I was originally going to use this as my red for today's Rainbow shot, but I went with my other red shot instead. No idea why my old camera thinks today is March 3, guess I should fix that.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Taken
3rd March 2020 12:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
camera
,
nikon
,
nikond3400
,
rainbow2020
bkb in the city
Nice shot
March 3rd, 2020
