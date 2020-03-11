Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2297
Ricotta dinner!
At our ricotta class last week, we made this amazing appetizer that was ricotta, basil, roasted grapes and proscuitto on chiabata bread. I nixed the bread because of my diet. Still yummy. And I added some broiled fish on the side.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9128
photos
154
followers
213
following
629% complete
View this month »
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
Latest from all albums
494
418
1563
2091
45
152
419
46
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
11th March 2020 8:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
food
,
fish
,
grapes
,
basil
,
homemade
,
appetizer
,
ricotta
,
sogood
,
swai
,
proscuittoham
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close