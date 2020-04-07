Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2322
Beautiful spring day
I had to go to my friend's house to pick up elastic to make more masks. I snapped a few pictures with my cellphone. It was a gorgeous spring day, and the temps were above 80, which will help kill off COVID-19.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Views
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
7th April 2020 1:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
drive
,
blue
,
spring
,
sunshine
,
skies
