Previous
Next
Photo 2328
My Breakfast
My son wanted help cracking his eggs for breakfast because he always ends up breaking the yolks. He doesn't have a gentle setting. So after I cracked his 4 eggs and he fried them. I made myself an egg.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9325
photos
154
followers
207
following
637% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
14th April 2020 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
food
,
egg
,
breakfast
,
pan
,
yolk
,
fry
,
sunnysideup
