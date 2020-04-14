Previous
My Breakfast by homeschoolmom
Photo 2328

My Breakfast

My son wanted help cracking his eggs for breakfast because he always ends up breaking the yolks. He doesn't have a gentle setting. So after I cracked his 4 eggs and he fried them. I made myself an egg.
Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
