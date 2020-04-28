Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2339
Pasta House Salad
My friend posted a recipe for Pasta House salad. If you've ever been in the St. Louis area, you might now this restaurant. I love their salads. So, now, I can make my own.
Just lettuce, some onion, artichoke, roasted red bell peppers. Dressing: Olive oil and red wine vinegar.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9386
photos
155
followers
207
following
641% complete
View this month »
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
Latest from all albums
2339
2136
167
2137
523
1602
441
2340
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
28th April 2020 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
salad
,
food
,
restaurant
,
homemade
,
sogood
,
pastahouse
,
theme-foodstories
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close