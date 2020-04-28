Previous
Pasta House Salad by homeschoolmom
Photo 2339

Pasta House Salad

My friend posted a recipe for Pasta House salad. If you've ever been in the St. Louis area, you might now this restaurant. I love their salads. So, now, I can make my own.

Just lettuce, some onion, artichoke, roasted red bell peppers. Dressing: Olive oil and red wine vinegar.
Lisa Poland

