Sunday Morning Church by homeschoolmom
Sunday Morning Church

I can get used to this. Usually Sundays are a 5-hour day for me because I play on the worship team, and I'm on my feet most of that time. I rather enjoy reclining with my crochet project listening to the sermon on the church YouTube channel.
3rd May 2020

Lisa Poland

