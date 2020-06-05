Previous
A single pink rose.... by homeschoolmom
Photo 2379

A single pink rose....

...that's all that's on my rose bush right now. It's getting too hot. This bush mostly blooms in early spring and again in fall, but only a little in the summer.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse...
katy ace
it is a perfect pink rose
June 8th, 2020  
