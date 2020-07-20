Previous
Never too old to learn something new by homeschoolmom
Photo 2414

Never too old to learn something new

I'm trying to teach my friend how to crochet. I'm hoping this new hook with the bigger handle makes it a little easier.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
July 21st, 2020  
