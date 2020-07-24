Sign up
Photo 2420
Winged gardener
Several very large dragon flies visited the garden yesterday.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
0
1
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9812
photos
162
followers
216
following
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2420
197
2200
92
485
569
1655
2194
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
23rd July 2020 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
purple
,
flower
,
insect
,
garden
,
dragonfly
