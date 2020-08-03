Previous
Hello, Isaias, please be nice to us. by homeschoolmom
Hello, Isaias, please be nice to us.

SOOC. This is the leading edge of Tropical Storm Isaias. Hopefully, it won't increase in strength to hurricane as it approaches NC. This was taken about 10 a.m. and it's not in black and white. It was just really dark out.
Lisa Poland

Christian, military spouse...
