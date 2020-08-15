Sign up
Photo 2434
Sewing on the binding
The final step to finish my quilt, sewing on the binding. I used my machine to sew it on the front side, but I prefer to hand sew using a hidden stitch.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Tags
white
,
red
,
flag
,
hand
,
blue
,
needle
,
craft
,
quilt
,
handmade
,
sew
,
patriotic
,
thimble
Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
August 17th, 2020
