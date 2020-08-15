Previous
Next
Sewing on the binding by homeschoolmom
Photo 2434

Sewing on the binding

The final step to finish my quilt, sewing on the binding. I used my machine to sew it on the front side, but I prefer to hand sew using a hidden stitch.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
666% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise