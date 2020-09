So close, yet so far away

I made a slight miscalculation with this fabric because I wanted to keep it all in one direction. That left me just a slight bit short (I needed a piece of fabric 6 inches by 12 inches) to finish this. And, wouldn't you know it, Hobby Lobby was sold out of this material. Should get more on Thursday, but that's not soon enough for me to finish it for a silent auction on Saturday. On to Plan B.