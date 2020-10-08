Sign up
Photo 2475
Tis the season...
Pumpkins for sale at a local grocery store.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
10068
photos
157
followers
212
following
Views
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
7th October 2020 12:38pm
Tags
nature
,
fruit
,
food
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
,
pumpkins
