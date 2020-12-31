Sign up
Photo 2524
Happy New Year
Goodness, 2021 came in with a bang in our subdivision. These were our fireworks, courtesy of my son and daughter who drove 1.5 hours to SC for the good fireworks.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Tags
fireworks
,
newyear
,
2021
,
nomore2020
