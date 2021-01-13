Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2534
Lake reflections
My Get Pushed challenge this week is to do a reflection (naturally or man made). Since today was a beautiful spring-like day, I headed to the park for some photos.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
10350
photos
154
followers
213
following
694% complete
View this month »
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
Latest from all albums
2281
2536
2297
530
9
119
624
230
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
14th January 2021 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflection
,
water
,
trees
,
lake
,
pinetrees
,
sanleepark
,
get-pushed-442
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close