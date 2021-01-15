Previous
Next
House Restored by homeschoolmom
Photo 2536

House Restored

This historic house in town dates back to 1882. This past year, someone has been doing a lot of work on it. It's really looking nice. I snapped this pic on the way to the park, as I was stopped at the traffic light beside it.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
694% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise