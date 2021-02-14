Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2558
Garnet Hearts and Hands
My MIL's favorite rings, the first Christmas present my FIL ever gave her. She wore it for over 60 years, only taking it off when she was in the hospital and had to.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
14th February 2021 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
hand
,
old
,
ring
,
heart
,
present
,
jewelry
,
garnet
,
diamond
,
valentinesday
,
mil
