My Eagle Scout by homeschoolmom
Photo 2645

My Eagle Scout

My son got his Eagle Scout about a year ago, but we are finally getting around to getting his photo taken and doing his Eagle Scout Ceremony. I didn't take this photo, a local photographer (Jimmy Haire) did, but I wanted to share it with you all.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details

