Photo 2689
Red Sunset
My son noticed that my grandfather clock was glowing red and looked outside to see this gorgeous sunset. I had to take a pic.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
8th August 2021 8:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
nature
,
sky
,
sunset
,
trees
,
clouds
,
summer
