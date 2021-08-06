Sign up
Photo 2690
Beautiful Magnolia
The evergreen magnolias bloom all summer, but the delicate flowers only last about 24 hours.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
6th August 2021 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
white
,
nature
,
flower
,
evergreen
,
summer
,
magnolia
