Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2793
Bernina Bobbin Black
A low key shot of my Bernina bobbin for my sewing machine.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11709
photos
140
followers
194
following
765% complete
View this month »
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
Latest from all albums
2489
764
1950
2454
2455
2456
2793
2457
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
4th February 2022 5:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
bw
,
sew
,
bobbin
,
lowkey
,
bernina
,
flashofred
,
for2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close