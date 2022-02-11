Previous
Fur-nephew Duke by homeschoolmom
Fur-nephew Duke

My sister's German shepherd, Duke, is hilarious. He's a 95-pound baby. He's afraid of his own shadow, but he loves to eat.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
