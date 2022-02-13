Previous
Dusting of snow on Pilot Mountain by homeschoolmom
Dusting of snow on Pilot Mountain

Although it was a sunny day, it was rather cold. It was snowing when I left West Virginia a few hours earlier. I was surprised to see a little snow on top of Pilot Mountain when I passed by it.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Larry L ace
It has been years (actually decades!) since I've been on Pilot Mountain, but it's one of my favorite landmarks on the drive from WV to NC.
February 16th, 2022  
