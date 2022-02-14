Previous
At the carwash! by homeschoolmom
At the carwash!

My car was covered in road salt after my trip into WV, so I had stop for a carwash today. Had to show my car some love.
14th February 2022

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
