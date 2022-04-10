Previous
Range Crowd by homeschoolmom
Photo 2831

Range Crowd

The Youth Hunter Skills Program had 125 kids this year, so they club tournament was very crowded today. I had to park at the club house and walk across the dam to the ranges on the other side.
10th April 2022

Lisa Poland

