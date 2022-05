They ate, they drank, they told stories

In 2011, the 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command from Indianapolis, IN, deployed to Iraq. They were responsible for closing down operations in Iraq, getting all the people and equipment out and disposing of anything items they couldn't remove. My husband calls them the best group of soldiers he's ever served with. All but one of these guys has retired since the deployment. They try to get together every couple of years.