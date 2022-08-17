Previous
He's all packed up by homeschoolmom
Photo 2895

He's all packed up

My son, who typically travels with everything he needs in a backpack, thinks he is taking a lot of stuff to college. I'm guessing he's forgotten a lot of things.
17th August 2022

Lisa Poland

homeschoolmom
