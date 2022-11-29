Previous
I see Santa by homeschoolmom
Photo 2925

I see Santa

I’m helping Santa this week and next. Mostly I’m just transferring photos from the SD card to the hard drive to a thumb drive fir the families. Here Santa takes a break when there were no kids in the store.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Nine years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Ooh, I see Santa, too. Fun shot.
November 30th, 2022  
