Photo 2926
Christmas cactus
My Christmas cacti are in full bloom right now.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Nine years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Album
365 Main Album
Tags
christmas
,
red
,
nature
,
kitchen
,
window
,
flower
,
winter
,
cactus
,
pink
