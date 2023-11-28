Sign up
Previous
Photo 2983
Cozy
I’m making bowl and plate cozies for an event at church.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
Photo Details
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
28th November 2023 9:17pm
Tags
christmas
,
bowl
,
cozy
,
plate
,
handmade
,
sew
