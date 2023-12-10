Sign up
Photo 2987
Is it spring?
Felt like spring right down to the tornado watch.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
Tags
christmas
,
sky
,
window
,
rain
,
badweather
