Sidewalk Prophets’s Christmas by homeschoolmom
Sidewalk Prophets’s Christmas

Sidewalk Prophets, which is a fairly popular Christian band, played a Christmas concert at our local community center. I couldn’t believe they would do a venue that small, but I really enjoyed it.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
