Photo 2994
Pink tree
I found this little pink tree at Hobby Lobby. Love it.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
lights
,
pink
,
decoration
,
nostalgia
*lynn
ace
A treasure! I have small ceramic trees I painted in ceramics class SO many years ago!
December 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
I have never seen a pink one. Love it
December 25th, 2023
