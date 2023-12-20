Previous
Next
Pink tree by homeschoolmom
Photo 2994

Pink tree

I found this little pink tree at Hobby Lobby. Love it.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
820% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
A treasure! I have small ceramic trees I painted in ceramics class SO many years ago!
December 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
I have never seen a pink one. Love it
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise