Photo 3010
Pop of Color
Spring has Sprung. Daffodils are popping up all over. This one opened this afternoon in my yard while I was at physical therapy.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12525
photos
106
followers
176
following
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
flower
,
spring
,
daffodil
,
yard
katy
ace
how pretty
February 14th, 2024
