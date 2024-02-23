Previous
Ball dessert by homeschoolmom
Photo 3013

Ball dessert

We went to the Ft. Liberty Military Communicators Ball tonight. The food was good, the dessert was better. But the highlight of the day was a concert by the 82nd Airborne Chorus who competed on America’s Got Talent recently.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Yumm. Sounds like you had a good time.
March 1st, 2024  
Leslie ace
yum
March 1st, 2024  
