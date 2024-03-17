Previous
Adulting by homeschoolmom
Photo 3020

Adulting

My son bought his first car yesterday, a 2020 Ford Escape. He’s been saving all his earnings and was able to pay for half and finance the rest. He’s now the proud owner of a car payment.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
