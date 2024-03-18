Previous
The birthday GALSS by homeschoolmom
Photo 3021

The birthday GALSS

Sherry, one of our younger GALSS, and Carol, one of our older GALSS, celebrated their birthdays this week. We had a big group today. We ate all but one small slice of the cake. It was delicious.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
