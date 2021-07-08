Previous
Storm Shelter by homeschoolmom
Storm Shelter

This giant carpenter bee sought shelter from Tropical Storm Elsa under the flowers of this lantana.
Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
