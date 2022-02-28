Sign up
328 / 365
Purple surprise
Look what I found growing in my neighbor's yard? I was trying to take a picture of the tree sprouting, but my camera kept focusing on this plant.
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
5
2
Everything Else
COOLPIX B700
28th February 2022 7:16pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
nature
purple
flower
spring
Annie D
ace
Looks like rosemary.
Very pretty.
March 1st, 2022
Kathy
ace
My rosemary is in bloom and looks just like this.
March 1st, 2022
Very pretty.